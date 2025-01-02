CBS Announces Presenters for the “82nd Annual Golden Globes”

The Golden Globes announced the star-studded lineup of presenters for the highly anticipated82nd Annual Golden Globes airing Sunday, Jan. 5 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/5:00-8:00 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Presenters for the first major awards show of the season will take the stage alongside acclaimed Emmy, GRAMMY and Golden Globe nominated comedian, actress and host Nikki Glaser, who is making history as the first woman to host the Golden Globes on her own.

Presenters for the 82nd Annual Golden Globes include: Andrew Garfield, Anthony Mackie, Anthony Ramos, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ariana DeBose, Aubrey Plaza, Auliʻi Cravalho, Awkwafina, Brandi Carlile, Catherine O’Hara, Colin Farrell, Colman Domingo, Demi Moore, Dwayne Johnson, Édgar Ramírez, Elton John, Gal Gadot, Glenn Close, Jeff Goldblum, Jennifer Coolidge, Kaley Cuoco, Kate Hudson, Kathy Bates, Ke Huy Quan, Kerry Washington, Margaret Qualley, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Keaton, Michelle Yeoh, Miles Teller, Mindy Kaling, Morris Chestnut, Nate Bargatze, Nicolas Cage, Rachel Brosnahan, Rob McElhenney, Salma Hayek Pinault, Sarah Paulson, Seth Rogen, Sharon Stone, Vin Diesel, Viola Davis and Zoë Kravitz.

The Golden Globes, often referred to as “Hollywood’s Party of the Year,” is the largest awards show in the world to celebrate the best of both film and television.