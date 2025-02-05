Dead by Daylight’s 2v8 Mode Meets Resident Evil in 2025’s First Must-Play Event

New Killers. New Map. New gameplay. The 2v8 returns with the ultimate chaotic Resident Evil collaboration.

Dead by Daylight kicks off 2025 with a spine-chilling event that fuses its popular 2v8 Mode with the iconic Resident Evil franchise. Running from February 10th to 25th, this limited-time crossover promises intense asymmetrical horror like never before, featuring Resident Evil’s most fearsome villains, legendary Survivors, and thematic gameplay twists designed to keep you on edge.

2v8 Mode x Resident Evil: Twice the Killers, Double the Terror

Since its debut in July 2024, Dead by Daylight’s 2v8 Mode has redefined multiplayer horror, allowing players to experience chaotic, large-scale Trials with two Killers hunting eight Survivors. This third iteration ups the ante by introducing Resident Evil’s The Nemesis and The Mastermind to the Killer roster, joining forces with Dead by Daylight’s own The Legion.

The Raccoon City Police Department Map, a fan-favorite from previous Resident Evil Chapters, returns to provide the perfect battleground. Even better, all Resident Evil characters will be free to play exclusively in 2v8 Mode throughout the event, making it the ultimate chance to dive into the crossover chaos.

New Gameplay Mechanics Inspired by Resident Evil

To celebrate this collaboration, Dead by Daylight introduces fresh gameplay elements. If both The Nemesis and The Mastermind are selected in a Trial, a unified antidote will appear in Supply Crates, curing infections from either Killer’s abilities. Additionally, Resident Evil’s signature Herbs make their debut—Green Herbs heal a Survivor’s health state, while Yellow Herbs reduce hook states. Killers can destroy Herbs for a temporary speed boost, adding strategic depth to the hunt.

To streamline matchmaking, each lobby will now include two Survivor Bots, ensuring faster queue times for everyone.

Expanding the Resident Evil Collection

The event also brings six new Outfits inspired by Resident Evil’s rich history. The Nemesis gets the Nemesis Origin Outfit, and The Mastermind dons his New Dawn look from the Resident Evil 4 remake. Survivors Jill Valentine, Leon Kennedy, Ada Wong, and Rebecca Chambers will receive fresh, nostalgic cosmetics, perfect for fans of the franchise.

Dead by Daylight’s 2v8 Mode featuring Resident Evil runs from February 10th to 25th, 2025. Don’t miss out on this horror gaming event of the year.