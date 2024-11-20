Den of Thieves 2: Pantera—New Trailer and Poster Drop Ahead of January 10 Release

The wait is over for fans of adrenaline-fueled heist thrillers. Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 hit, has unveiled its official trailer and poster, giving audiences a glimpse of the high-stakes action set to hit theaters on January 10.

In this chapter, Gerard Butler returns as Big Nick, the hard-nosed cop turned rogue, pursuing O’Shea Jackson Jr.’s Donnie across the gritty streets of Europe. This time, the stakes are bigger and the enemies deadlier, as Donnie gets entangled in the shadowy world of diamond thieves and the notorious Panther mafia. With a plot centered on a daring heist targeting the world’s largest diamond exchange, fans can expect heart-pounding action, tense standoffs, and Butler’s trademark intensity.

The Creative Powerhouse Behind the Film

Den of Thieves: Pantera is once again in the capable hands of Christian Gudegast, who serves as both writer and director. Gudegast, alongside co-creator Paul Scheuring, brings the gritty realism and sharp storytelling that made the original film a standout. The sequel is produced by an impressive team, including Tucker Tooley, Gerard Butler, Alan Siegel, and Mark Canton.

A Star-Studded Cast

The film reunites Butler (known for Plane and the Has Fallen franchise) and Jackson (celebrated for Straight Out of Compton and Godzilla: King of the Monsters), promising a dynamic duo that will once again captivate audiences.

Get In on the Action

Mark your calendars for January 10—this one’s for the thrill-seekers. Don’t miss the opportunity to witness Big Nick’s transformation as “The Cop Goes Gangster.” Den of Thieves 2: Pantera will only be in theaters, promising an unforgettable ride.