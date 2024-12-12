Digital Week – December 11

Once upon a time, there was a band named Chicago Transit Authority, and its first album, released in 1968, was a breath of fresh air in rock music, with a jazzy, bluesy, horn-oriented progressive sound. After a few more albums, the band morphed into the Chicago we know today, tuneful and musically elaborate hits giving way to sappy, MOR balladry thanks to singer Peter Cetera. This 2023 concert in Atlantic City celebrates that first album alongside all phases of the band’s career with a 2-1/2 hour set that features guest singers Robin Thicke, Chris Daughtry, Judith Hill and Voiceplay as well as slide guitarist-singer Robert Randolph and guitar slinger Steve Vai. The band—which still has a few original members left—is tight and well-oiled, and if some mawkishness is touched on (“Hard Habit to Break,” “You’re the Inspiration”), there are also sparkling versions of “Beginnings,” “Questions 67 and 68,” “25 or 6 to 4” and “Poem 58.” The hi-def video and audio are first-rate; extras include interviews with band members and guests.