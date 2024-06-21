Digital Week – June 19

Kudos to director-writer Josh Margolin for casting irrepressible 93-year-old actress June Squibb as a grandma fooled by a phone scam that bilks her out of 10 grand, but that’s not the end of it; in fact, it’s just the beginning. This lighthearted little comic drama is too cutesy with several cringy moments, but Squibb, Richard Roundtree (whose last performance this is) as her partner in crime and Malcolm McDowell in a funny cameo as the target of Thelma’s ire make it worthwhile. Too bad Parker Posey, Clark Gregg and Fred Hechinger, as Thelma’s daughter, son-in-law and grandson, have little to do except run around looking for her. Margolin ties it all together at the end with his dedication to the real Thelma, his grandmother, still going strong at 103.