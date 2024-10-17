Digital Week – October 16

After 12 seasons over a quarter-century, Larry David’s irascible alter ego finally rode off into the sunset, always getting into as much trouble as he possibly can—nearly always self-inflicted, of course, but David was always self-aware enough not to care. For me, at least, a little of David’s clever but narrow observational comedy goes a long way, so most viewers’ comic mileage will obviously vary widely. Still, there are many priceless moments throughout: the ultimate highlight for me will always be the first episode of the penultimate season 11, when Larry ruins Albert Brooks’ “living funeral” by discovering that Brooks has been (oh horror of horrors!) an unrepentant COVID hoarder of hand sanitizer and toilet paper. The 24-disc set includes all 120 episodes; the many extras include a gag reel, interviews and featurettes.