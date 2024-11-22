Disney & Pixar Reveal Captivating New Teaser for Elio

What if the very thing you were seeking found you first? Disney and Pixar’s latest venture into the world of animated storytelling poses this intriguing question in the freshly unveiled teaser trailer for Elio. Set to hit theaters exclusively on June 13, 2025, this cosmic comedy promises to be an unforgettable ride.

The story revolves around Elio, a young boy with an unshakable fascination for extraterrestrial life, who suddenly finds himself transported to the Communiverse—a dazzling utopia teeming with intelligent beings from across the galaxy. But the stakes skyrocket when these alien inhabitants mistakenly identify Elio as Earth’s leader. Faced with the ultimate case of mistaken identity, he must navigate interplanetary challenges, forge unexpected friendships, and seize the chance to live out his wildest dream.

Disney and Pixar have also unveiled an eye-catching poster alongside the trailer, setting the stage for a film brimming with wonder, humor, and heart.

The stellar cast of Elio includes Yonas Kibreab as the titular character, Zoe Saldaña as Aunt Olga, Remy Edgerly as Glordon, Brad Garrett as Lord Grigon, Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa, and Shirley Henderson as the enigmatic OOOOO. Directed by Madeline Sharafian (Burrow), Domee Shi (Bao, Turning Red), and Adrian Molina (Coco), the film carries the creative pedigree that Pixar is celebrated for. Mary Alice Drumm, known for her work as an associate producer on Coco, is producing this galactic adventure.

With its release slated for the summer of 2025, Elio is poised to join the ranks of Pixar’s most beloved features. Whether you’re an aficionado of animated films or simply seeking an interstellar escape, this is one movie you won’t want to miss.

Keep your eyes on the stars—and your calendar—because June 13, 2025, is shaping up to be a date to remember.