Edward Berger’s Masterful Drama ‘Conclave’ Takes Its Throne on Peacock

Mark your calendars, cinephiles. Focus Features’ Conclave, a globally acclaimed thriller directed by Edward Berger, will make its exclusive streaming debut on Peacock on December 13. This release follows the film’s impressive theatrical run, adding another must-watch to Peacock’s growing roster of cinematic triumphs.

Berger, the visionary behind the Academy Award-winning All Quiet on the Western Front, brings his storytelling prowess to one of the world’s most enigmatic traditions: the election of a new Pope. Leading a powerhouse cast, Ralph Fiennes stars as Cardinal Lawrence, tasked with overseeing the conclave after the sudden death of a beloved Pope. Alongside Fiennes, an ensemble featuring Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellitto, and Isabella Rossellini delivers captivating performances that breathe life into this gripping narrative.

Set within the cloistered halls of the Vatican, Conclave unveils the labyrinthine politics and hidden secrets that emerge during the election process. As Lawrence uncovers startling revelations about the late Pope’s legacy, the story explores themes of power, faith, and the fragility of institutions.

Peacock continues its streak of securing Universal’s biggest theatrical hits for streaming shortly after their cinema premieres. Subscribers can enjoy a diverse array of award-winning films and audience favorites from Universal Pictures, Blumhouse, Focus Features, Illumination, and DreamWorks Animation. With Conclave joining this illustrious lineup, Peacock further solidifies its position as a go-to destination for discerning film lovers.

Prepare to witness intrigue, suspense, and stellar performances when Conclave arrives on Peacock this December.