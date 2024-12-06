JUROR #2 Begins Streaming Exclusively On Max

Max Original JUROR #2, from Warner Bros. Pictures, will make its global streaming debut FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20 exclusively on Max.

JUROR #2 follows family man Justin Kemp (Nicholas Hoult) who, while serving as a juror in a high-profile murder trial, finds himself struggling with a serious moral dilemma…one he could use to sway the jury verdict and potentially convict—or free—the accused killer.

The film stars Nicholas Hoult (upcoming “Superman,” “The Menu”), Oscar® nominee Toni Collette (upcoming “Mickey 17,” “The Sixth Sense”), Oscar® winner J.K. Simmons (“Whiplash”), Chris Messina (“Air,” “Based on a True Story”), Gabriel Basso (“The Night Agent”), Zoey Deutch (“The Politician,” “Zombieland: Double Tap”), Cedric Yarbrough (“Unfrosted”), Leslie Bibb (“Palm Royale,” “Tag”), and Kiefer Sutherland (“Designated Survivor,” “24”); the film also features Amy Aquino (“Bosch”) and Adrienne C. Moore (“Orange Is the New Black”).

Academy Award® winner Clint Eastwood directs from a screenplay by Jonathan Abrams (“Escape Plan”). The film is produced by Eastwood, Tim Moore, Jessica Meier, Adam Goodman and Matt Skiena, and executive produced by David M. Bernstein, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell.

The Clint Eastwood-helmed courtroom thriller will mark the 94 year-old filmmaker’s 40th directorial effort, and possibly his last, premiered at AFI Fest in October. In select theaters in US and UK right now.