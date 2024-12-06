Disney+ Debuts Trailer for “Doctor Who” Christmas Special “Joy to the World”

Disney+ released the official trailer for the eagerly awaited “Doctor Who” Christmas special, “Joy to the World,” ahead of the Dec. 25 (9:10 a.m. PST / 12:10 p.m. EST) premiere.

When Joy checks into a London hotel in 2024, she opens a secret doorway to the Time Hotel – discovering danger, dinosaurs and the Doctor. But a deadly plan is unfolding across the Earth, just in time for Christmas.

The holiday special stars Ncuti Gatwa (“Sex Education”) as the Doctor and Nicola Coughlan (“Bridgerton”) as Joy. Additional cast includes Steph de Whalley as Anita, Jonathan Aris as Melnak, Joel Fry as Trev, Peter Benedict as Basil, Julia Watson as Hilda and Niamh Marie Smith as Sylvia.