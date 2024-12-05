“The Agency” Delivers the Most Streamed New Series in Showtime History with 5.1M Global Viewers

SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios revealed its all-new espionage thriller The Agency is the most streamed new series in SHOWTIME history with 5.1M global cross-platform viewers and was renewed for a season two on the heels of its highly anticipated debut Friday, November 29 on streaming and on demand for Paramount+ subscribers with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan and on Paramount+ internationally in the UK & IRE, Canada, Australia, Italy, Germany / Switzerland / Austria, Latin America and Brazil.

THE AGENCY features a star-studded cast, including two-time Academy Award(R) nominee Michael Fassbender and series regulars Oscar nominee Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith, Katherine Waterston, John Magaro, Alex Reznik, Andrew Brooke, Harriet Sansom Harris, India Fowler, Saura Lightfoot-Leon, Reza Brojerdi and Richard Gere. Dominic West and Hugh Bonneville are guest stars. Recurring cast includes Adam Nagaitis, Ambreen Razia, Bilal Hasna, David Harewood, Kurt Egyiawan, Ray BLK, Sabrina Wu and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor.

A fresh take on the critically acclaimed hit French drama Le Bureau des Legendes, the espionage thriller follows Martian (Michael Fassbender), a covert CIA agent, ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites. His career, his real identity and his mission are pitted against his heart; hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage.