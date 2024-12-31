Elle Fanning on ‘A Complete Unknown’: Manifesting Her Role, Timothée Chalamet’s Brilliance, and the Magic of the Sixties

When Elle Fanning first heard about A Complete Unknown, the buzzworthy Bob Dylan biopic directed by James Mangold, she was ready to be a fan from the sidelines. “I saw the press release that Timothée [Chalamet] was playing Dylan, and James Mangold was directing. I thought, ‘I want to see this movie. I’ll be the first to buy a ticket,’” Fanning admits with a laugh. But the universe had other plans.

Mangold surprised her with a call, offering her a role that seemed almost predestined. “I feel like I’d been manifesting this,” she says. Fanning was cast as Sylvia, a character inspired by Suze Rotolo, Dylan’s girlfriend during his early Greenwich Village days.

Bringing Sylvia to Life

Playing Sylvia was no small task. Rotolo, though pivotal in Dylan’s life, remains relatively unknown to the masses. “She’s not musical; she doesn’t sing or play instruments. So, it was important to go beyond ‘the girlfriend’ and show her depth,” Fanning explains.

Through research, including Rotolo’s memoir A Freewheelin’ Time, Fanning uncovered a politically active artist who shaped Dylan’s worldview. “She introduced him to politics and inspired him to sing his own songs. She was a painter and so much more than what people know,” Fanning shares. “There’s a pure, selfless love she had for him—it wasn’t about fame or gain.”

Fanning portrays Sylvia as a mix of strength and vulnerability. “She had this longing to understand Dylan, but he’s always going to pick his art over any woman,” she says.

The Dylan-Chalamet Connection

Fanning has history with her co-star Timothée Chalamet, having worked with him before his meteoric rise. “It felt very parallel to the story,” she notes. “Sylvia knew Dylan before he was a legend, and I knew Timmy before he became Timothée Chalamet.”

While she always knew he was talented, Chalamet’s transformation into Dylan blew her away. “He had this magnetism that was so true to Dylan. It exceeded every expectation I had.”

A Sixties Time Capsule

Filming A Complete Unknown was like stepping into a time machine. The production team recreated 1960s Greenwich Village on New Jersey streets, crafting iconic spots like Café Wha? and Minetta Tavern. “Walking into those sets in period costumes, it felt like living in a romanticized version of the past,” Fanning says.

Costume designer Arianne Phillips brought Dylan’s iconic looks to life, charting his journey from scrappy folk singer to leather-clad icon. “Timmy had about 75 costume changes. Watching his evolution was amazing,” Fanning gushes.

Old Hollywood Meets Greenwich Village

Fanning describes Sylvia and Dylan’s on-screen romance as having an “old Hollywood” quality. “There’s something timeless about their relationship, even though you know it won’t last,” she says. Mangold’s direction gave their love story a cinematic, nostalgic glow.

Newport Magic

One of the film’s most ambitious sequences was recreating the Newport Folk Festival. “Jim put on an actual festival,” Fanning marvels. Performances from cast members playing icons like Johnny Cash and Joan Baez brought the era’s music to life. “It wasn’t just for the cameras. These were full, 30-minute takes of live performances. It was incredible to watch.”

The Power of Music

Though Sylvia doesn’t sing, Fanning was in awe of her castmates’ dedication. Chalamet spent five years mastering Dylan’s music, learning over 50 songs, while Monica Barbaro transformed into a musician for the role. “The level of commitment was inspiring,” Fanning says.

As for Fanning, she’s still pinching herself over being part of such a unique project. “It’s a love letter to a time when art, activism, and youth culture collided. And getting to be a part of that story? It’s unforgettable.”

With A Complete Unknown, Fanning proves once again why she’s one of her generation’s brightest stars—and why some roles truly feel like fate.