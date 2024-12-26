Exclusive Premiere: Shining Glass Drops New Single “Two Birds” Off Upcoming EP

Shining Glass, the brainchild of Phoenix, AZ-based songwriter Drew Johnson, is gearing up to dazzle the indie music scene with the debut EP, Yellow & Purple, landing this Friday, Dec. 27. This fresh project takes Johnson’s poetic vision and spins it into a kaleidoscope of sound, pulling listeners into a world that is as evocative as it is eclectic.

And the buzz starts now—we are thrilled to premiere the first single, “Two Birds,” a soulful and intricate introduction to Shining Glass’s sonic palette. Prepare to feel the pull of Johnson’s haunting vocals and dynamic arrangements that push boundaries without losing their heartfelt core. Pre-order via https://shiningglass.bandcamp.com/album/yellow-purple

<a href="https://shiningglass.bandcamp.com/album/yellow-purple">Yellow & Purple by Shining Glass</a>

The EP’s journey was a globe-trotting affair, recorded between the famed 64 Sound in Los Angeles and Pluto Studios in Tel Aviv. Johnson brings his multi-instrumentalist talents to the forefront, handling acoustic and electric guitar, synthesizer, and vocals. But the real magic lies in the powerhouse lineup supporting him.

The EP features the music of Drew Johnson (acoustic guitar, electric guitar, synthesizer, vocals), Roger Joseph Manning, Jr (Jellyfish, Imperial Drag, Beck’s touring band) on piano, keyboards, synthesizer, backing vocals; Ken Sluiter (co-producer, engineer, mixing; his other credits include work on albums by Weezer and OK GO) on electric guitar, electric bass, synthesizer; Gal Hever on oud, Charlie Paxson (the drummer on James Blunt’s Back to Bedlam), and percussionist Shlomo Deshet.

With its fusion of genres, rich collaborations, and Johnson’s unmistakable vision, Yellow & Purple has all the workings to be something special.