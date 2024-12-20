Coheed and Cambria Releases ‘Claudio Covers’ Cover Album

Coheed and Cambria, by way of vocalist, primary songwriter and lead guitarist Claudio Sanchez, releases Claudio Covers, today. Claudio Covers is composed of eight songs reimagined by Claudio, including a cover of “Just Like Heaven” by The Cure, which Claudio shared on YouTube last month. Additionally, the new album will include multiple songs Claudio has covered over the years, including “Under the Milky Way” by The Church, “Your Love” by The Outfield and “Stumbleine” by Smashing Pumpkins. The project also includes two brand new covers, including “There is a Light That Never Goes Out” by The Smiths and “Welcome to New York” by Taylor Swift, which arrives with a video today.

Speaking about his “Welcome to New York” cover, Claudio shares, “My decision to include “Welcome To New York” in this collection is two-sided. First, in 2014, my son was born in a Brooklyn Hospital (Welcome To NY, Atlas!)… and when he became aware of this Swifty classic we listened to it even more so than when it was initially released, and if you know my wife, that’s a lot.

The other side of my choice is…I love NY. When so many fled the city with uncertainty, my family made the decision to plant deeper roots here. There’s no place in the world like it and no place I’d rather spend my downtime. It’s a place that deserves all its tributes and songs. Maybe one day I’ll have one in me… until then, this will have to do.”

Claudio Covers comes on the heels of the announcement of Coheed and Cambria’s 10th studio album The Father of Make Believe, which is arriving on March 14th, 2025. The Father of Make Believe continues the narrative of The Amory Wars / Vaxis universe, following Coheed and Cambria’s 2022 album Vaxis Act II: A Window of the Waking Mind. The Father of Make Believe will include the recently-released singles “Blind Side Sonny,” arguably Coheed and Cambria’s most aggressive track to date that was complemented by a Max Moore-directed video that unveiled a new villain in The Amory Wars realm, and “Searching For Tomorrow,” which arrived with an Anthony Scheppard-directed and animated video.

Additionally, Coheed and Cambria recently announced The Infinite Arc co-headline arena tour with Mastodon taking place next summer. Also in 2025, Coheed and Cambria will join Tool, Primus, Mastodon, Eagles of Death Metal and more for the Tool in the Sand festival in the Dominican Republic in March ahead of 2000 Trees with Kneecap, Taking Back Sunday, Alexisonfire, and more in the United Kingdom in July.

Upcoming Live Dates

*= co-headline with Mastodon

3/07 – 3/09 – Tool in the Sand @ Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

5/10 – Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center*

5/11 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum*

5/13 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater*

5/15 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park*

5/16 – Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery*

5/17 – Augusta, GA @ William B Bell Auditorium [no Mastodon]

5/19 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena*

5/21 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater*

5/22 – Lexington, KY @Rupp Arena*

5/24 @ Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome*

5/25 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater*

5/26 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC*

5/28 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena*

5/30 – Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview*

5/31 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain*

6/01 – Youngstown, OH @ Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre*

6/03 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum*

6/04 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Arena*

6/06 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena*

6/07 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center*

6/ 08 – Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall*

7/11 – 2000 Trees Festival @ Cheltenham, UK

11/08 – 11/13 – SS Neverender – Coheed Cruise – from Miami to Cozumel