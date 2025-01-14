Rock Legend Ringo Starr Goes Country at Historic Ryman Auditorium for CBS Special

In an intriguing genre-bending move, Beatles drummer Ringo Starr is set to embrace his country roots in a star-studded television special at Nashville’s hallowed Ryman Auditorium. The two-hour event, “Ringo & Friends at the Ryman,” will air this spring on CBS and Paramount+, featuring an impressive roster of collaborators that bridges the worlds of rock, country, and Americana.

The timing couldn’t be more fitting, as Starr recently released his country album “Look Up,” produced by the legendary T Bone Burnett. While some might raise eyebrows at this musical direction, true Beatles aficionados know that country music has always been part of Starr’s DNA – from his tender rendition of “Act Naturally” to the countrified leanings of “Don’t Pass Me By.”

The guest list reads like a who’s who of contemporary American roots music, with Jack White, Sheryl Crow, and Emmylou Harris sharing the stage with new-generation talents like Billy Strings and Molly Tuttle. This careful curation of artists speaks volumes about Starr’s continued relevance and his ability to bridge generational gaps.

What’s particularly noteworthy is the choice of venue. The Ryman, often called the “Mother Church of Country Music,” has hosted countless legendary performances, but having a Beatle reimagine his catalog through a Nashville lens feels like a particularly potent cultural crossover. The special will include Beatles classics and Starr’s solo hits, all receiving what promises to be fascinating country arrangements.

In a thoughtful touch, the production will include a charitable component, with proceeds from an all-star performance of “With a Little Help from My Friends” benefiting California wildfire victims through the American Red Cross. It’s a reminder that even at 83, Starr continues to embrace both musical evolution and social consciousness.

For those keeping score at home, this special, taping January 14-15, marks another milestone in the ongoing dialogue between British rock and American roots music – a conversation that began when the Beatles themselves covered Carl Perkins and Buck Owens nearly 60 years ago. The circle, as they say in country music, remains unbroken.