In the Shadows of Synth-Pop: Coley Kennedy’s “(We Are) Born to Lose” Signals a Bold Solo Turn

Veterans of the indie underground rarely emerge from their cocoons with such fluorescent wings. Coley Kennedy, the architectural mind behind Chicago’s Welcome to Ashley and Nashville’s The Buddies, has done just that with “(We Are) Born to Lose,” the lead single from his forthcoming solo debut, Neptune Blue.

Kennedy, now crafting his sonic landscapes from the unlikely creative outpost of Jackson, Michigan, has always had a knack for finding the sweet spot between raw emotion and polished production. This new track, however, suggests he’s been spending quality time with his vintage synthesizers and dog-eared copies of New Order records.

<a href="https://coleykennedy.bandcamp.com/album/neptune-blue">Neptune Blue by Coley Kennedy</a>

The forthcoming Neptune Blue, dropping January 17th, promises to be a fascinating departure from Kennedy’s previous work. The seven original compositions, along with an astutely chosen cover of Justin Collins’ “Don’t Let Your Hunger Die,” mark a deliberate pivot toward the neon-lit corridors of ’80s synth-pop and new wave, while maintaining the post-punk edge that’s been his calling card.

Kennedy hasn’t made this journey alone. The album features a carefully curated ensemble of collaborators, including Welcome to Ashley alum Pete Javier, The Smoking Flowers’ Scott Collins, Marie Vavro, Larry Roy Sumner Jr., and Jennifer Kennedy. Their contributions add depth and texture to what might be Kennedy’s most personal statement yet.

As winter tightens its grip, “(We Are) Born to Lose” arrives like a phosphorescent flare in the night sky, signaling that one of indie rock’s most intriguing chameleons is ready to show his true colors.

Neptune Blue is available for pre-save on Spotify at https://show.co/mxIoMB2

Find out more about Coley Kennedy at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61570258491437