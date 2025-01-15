Blondshell Drops “T&A” Music Video Ahead of Sophomore Album ‘If You Asked For A Picture’

Blondshell, the musical project of Sabrina Teitelbaum, has officially unveiled her highly anticipated second album, If You Asked For A Picture, set for release on May 2, 2025, via Partisan Records. Following the success of her acclaimed 2023 self-titled debut, this record promises to deliver a deeper, more nuanced exploration of her artistry, showcasing both sonic ambition and emotional depth.

A Glimpse of What’s to Come: “T&A”

Fans have already been treated to a preview of the new album with the release of the single “T&A.” Described as a “crushingly catchy accidental love story,” the song explores the complexity of vulnerability beneath tough exteriors, using humor and pathos in equal measure. The accompanying video, directed by Hannah Bon, cleverly juxtaposes three rescue dogs with male counterparts, offering a nuanced take on the “men are like dogs” adage.

Teitelbaum’s approach to “T&A” reflects her desire to blend romantic and sexual narratives seamlessly. Borrowing inspiration from the Rolling Stones’ “Little T&A,” she aims to create a love story that feels authentic and unexpected. “It’s a narrative song,” she explains, “where one thing leads to another, and you end up somewhere you didn’t expect.”

A Poetic Foundation: Inspiration from Mary Oliver

The album’s title, If You Asked For A Picture, is drawn from Mary Oliver’s 1986 poem “Dogfish.” Teitelbaum cites a line from the poem as particularly resonant: “I don’t need to tell you everything I’ve been through. It’s just another story of somebody trying to survive.” This sentiment underpins much of the album, with Teitelbaum balancing the urge to share her story while preserving the mystery and subjectivity that make music resonate universally.

“I love that songs can capture a snapshot of a person or relationship,” Teitelbaum says. “Sometimes a glimpse can be more truthful than trying to tell the whole story.”

Evolving Soundscapes and Themes

Produced by Yves Rothman, who collaborated with Teitelbaum on her debut, If You Asked For A Picture expands Blondshell’s sonic palette. From soaring ballads to dynamic textures influenced by bands like Queens of the Stone Age and Red Hot Chili Peppers, the album leans into contrasts—layering bold, masculine sounds with introspective examinations of femininity and identity.

Teitelbaum reflects on this evolution: “The first record feels really black-and-white to me. This record has more questions.” Her growth as an artist is palpable, as she embraces gray areas both musically and thematically, capturing the messiness and beauty of self-discovery.

Building on Momentum: Blondshell’s Breakout Success

Blondshell’s 2023 debut cemented Teitelbaum as one of indie rock’s most exciting new voices, blending anthemic songwriting with raw emotional honesty. The record earned critical acclaim, a spot on Barack Obama’s Best Songs of 2023 list, and widespread recognition from outlets like NPR, Rolling Stone, and Billboard.

Her relentless touring schedule—over 150 shows, including festivals like Glastonbury, Lollapalooza, and Governors Ball—has only solidified her reputation as a dynamic live performer. Rolling Stone noted that her performances “reliably give a sense of catharsis to attendees, and to Teitelbaum herself.”

What’s Next for Blondshell?

With the release of If You Asked For A Picture, Blondshell is poised to take her place as a defining voice in contemporary indie rock. As she continues to blur the lines between personal storytelling and universal themes, fans can expect a no-skips journey through heartbreak, humor, and self-discovery.

Mark your calendars for May 2, 2025, and dive into a record that promises to challenge, uplift, and stay with you long after the final note fades. For now, check out “T&A” and prepare for what’s sure to be one of the most talked-about albums of the year.