Lil Baby Makes History with ‘WHAM’: Fourth No. 1 Album and 150th Hot 100 Hit

Atlanta rap powerhouse Lil Baby has kicked off 2025 with a thunderous statement, as his latest album ‘WHAM’ debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The Quality Control Music/Motown artist’s fourth consecutive chart-topper achieved an impressive 140,000 album units in its first week, while simultaneously making him only the sixth artist in history to reach 150 Billboard Hot 100 hits.

Record-Breaking Success Across Multiple Charts

The release of ‘WHAM’ marks several significant milestones for the Atlanta native. Beyond topping the Billboard 200, the album secured No. 1 positions on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts. The project’s immediate success was further evidenced by its dominance on Apple Music, where it claimed the top spot in 50 countries.

The album’s standout track “Dum, Dumb and Dumber,” featuring Young Thug and Future, debuted at No. 16 on the Hot 100 and reached No. 1 on both U.S. Apple Music and its Global Chart. Another notable release, “By Myself,” featuring Rod Wave and Rylo Rodriguez, has already amassed over 2.5 million views on its official music video.

‘WHAM’ Extended Version and Guest Features

Responding to overwhelming fan demand, Lil Baby released ‘WHAM (Extended Version),’ adding four new tracks to the original 15-song collection. The album showcases collaborations with industry heavyweights including Travis Scott, GloRilla, Young Thug, and Future. The release’s impact on streaming platforms was immediate, with seven songs occupying spots in Apple Music’s Hip Hop top 10, and six tracks dominating the all-genre top 10.

Legacy and Recent Achievements

This latest success adds to Lil Baby’s already impressive legacy. His 2020 album ‘My Turn’ was recently recognized as the No. 1 pure hip-hop album of the 21st century’s first 25 years on the Billboard 200 chart, ranking eighth across all genres. That album’s influence continues to resonate, having generated over 3.9 billion streams in the United States alone.

Promotional Tour and Hometown Connection

The ‘WHAM’ release was supported by a strategic promotional campaign, including a spectacular drone show in Atlanta and high-profile performances on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Lil Baby also hosted sold-out release parties in Atlanta, Miami, and New York, drawing attendance from industry peers like Future, 21 Savage, and Hunxho.

Demonstrating his commitment to his hometown, Lil Baby recently hosted his fourth annual Lil Baby & Friends concert at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. The sold-out show featured a dramatic entrance with the rapper descending from the arena’s rafters onto a submarine-inspired stage, followed by performances from artists including 42 Dugg, Sexyy Red, Muni Long, and Rod Wave.

With ‘WHAM,’ Lil Baby continues to cement his position as one of hip-hop’s most consistent and successful artists, joining an elite group of musicians who have achieved 150 Hot 100 hits, alongside Drake, Taylor Swift, Future, Lil Wayne, and Ye.