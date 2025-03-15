Lil Baby, Future And Young Thug Join Forces For “Dum, Dumb, and Dumber” Video

Rap superstar Lil Baby (Quality Control Music/Motown) enlists Future and Young Thug for his visually stunning new video “Dum, Dumb, and Dumber.” Directed by Elliott Sellers, the trio of heavyweight rappers join forces to flex their Hall of Fame chemistry and riches.

Baby leads the way with his fiery verse while enjoying a joyride in a fancy car before a masked Young Thug and Future enter the fray, rapping amongst a fleet of cars and video models, creating a visual spectacle that fans of the hip-hop elite can’t miss. “Dum, Dumb, and Dumber” resides on Baby’s Billboard 200 No. 1 album WHAM, which continues his string of dominance as the voice of his generation and was the surefire hit of the project, peaking at No. 5 on the Hot 100.

Lil Baby will hit the road this June for his WHAM WORLD Tour. The multi-date trek will make stops across North America in his hometown, Atlanta, Nashville, Miami, Brooklyn, Chicago, and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles, CA, at Intuit Dome. Special guest BigXthaPlug will support the North American run and the Australia and New Zealand leg. NLE Choppa and Loe Shimmy will also join on all North American dates. Fans can purchase tickets at www.whamtour.com