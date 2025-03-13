Premiere: AJ Rosales Showcases Unique Sound on New Single “Wait”

Chicago-based singer-songwriter AJ Rosales is set to unveil his latest single, “Wait,” on Friday, March 14, 2025. This follows the success of “Thunderclouds” earlier this year, both of which will be featured on his highly anticipated sixth studio album, Phasedrift.

Rosales has built a reputation for his progressive acoustic sound, seamlessly blending elements of pop, jazz, classical, rock, jam, and folk into a style that is uniquely his own. His music echoes the rhythmic energy of Pete Townshend, the emotional depth of Cat Stevens, and the expressive power of artists like Bob Mould and Nick Drake, all while embracing the experimental spirit of Robert Fripp.

With “Wait,” Rosales takes another step forward, delivering a track that feels both fresh and familiar. The song carries his signature mix of intricate guitar work and heartfelt lyrics, but with a renewed energy that keeps things exciting. Whether you’re a longtime fan or just discovering his music, Wait is the kind of song that sticks with you—perfect for a long drive, a quiet moment, or just getting lost in the melody.

As the countdown to Phasedrift continues, Wait offers a taste of what’s to come: genre-bending, thoughtful, and effortlessly care-free music that feels like a conversation with an old friend.

https://ajrosales.com