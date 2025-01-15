Neal Francis Unveils New Single on Kimmel, Announces Genre-Bending Album ‘Return To Zero’

Chicago’s analog music maverick Neal Francis is making waves with his latest power pop anthem “What’s Left of Me,” showcased in a captivating performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The track offers a tantalizing glimpse into his upcoming third studio album, Return To Zero, set to release March 14 via ATO Records.

A Bold New Direction in Analog Production

Francis’s first full-length release in over three years marks an ambitious evolution in his sound, weaving together classic rock foundations with ’70s dance music influences. True to his analog roots, the artist deliberately avoided digital programming, crafting an authentic sonic landscape that bridges decades of musical innovation.

“What’s Left of Me,” co-written with Nashville hitmaker Chris Gelbuda (known for work with Sabrina Carpenter and Meghan Trainor), draws inspiration from Electric Light Orchestra’s orchestral pop mastery. “I was going for an ELO vibe,” Francis explains, noting how the song explores the complexities of maintaining relationships while touring.

Collaborative Spirit and Live Recording Approach

The album, co-produced with Sergio Rios, features Francis’s touring band recording live in studio, capturing the raw energy that has made him what SPIN calls “a mesmerizing performer.” Another standout track, “Back It Up,” showcases the album’s playful side with its bold exploration of romantic desperation, complemented by a music video directed by Alec Basse.

Extensive Tour Plans Through 2025

Francis’s upcoming tour schedule reflects the ambitious scope of Return To Zero, with dates spanning multiple continents. The North American leg kicks off March 20 in Cleveland, followed by Japanese shows and a second US run beginning May 7 on the West Coast. Festival appearances include the prestigious Byron Bay Bluesfest in Australia and New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

Following his recent performance at Bobby Weir’s Dead Ahead in Cancun, Francis continues to expand his reach, promising to bring his electrifying live show to audiences worldwide well into 2025.