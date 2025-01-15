Baths Unveils “Eden” and Announces World Tour: A Preview of Gut’s Bold Vision

Baths, the acclaimed electronic pop artist, has unveiled “Eden,” the second single from his highly anticipated album Gut, set to release on February 21 via Basement’s Basement. Alongside the track, Baths (real name Will Wiesenfeld) announced a headlining world tour covering North America, the U.K., and Europe, including performances at SXSW and marquee stops in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and London.

“Eden” is a dazzling exploration of desire and self-discovery, standing out as one of Gut’s most liberated and daring moments. Wiesenfeld describes the song as a celebration of unfiltered passion and connection, offering a glimpse into the album’s introspective yet visceral themes.

A Glimpse into Eden: Heaven Meets Earth

“Eden” captures a rare balance of euphoria and vulnerability, a hallmark of Wiesenfeld’s “stomach music,” a term he uses to describe Gut’s intimate focus. Speaking about the track, Wiesenfeld shares, “A lot of Gut dives into negative territory—sex, psyche, misgivings—but ‘Eden’ is pure rapture. It’s about demanding heaven on my terms, finding god in the body, and reveling in insatiable desire.”

Lyrically, “Eden” is as provocative as it is poetic. Lines like “Slip into my ellipsis” challenge spiritual norms, reframing physical ecstasy as a transcendent experience. The song debuted on KCRW’s Morning Becomes Eclectic and is already being hailed as a standout moment in Baths’ discography.

Gut: Baths’ Most Direct and Confident Work

With Gut, Wiesenfeld delivers his most unfiltered album to date. Fans familiar with Baths’ themes of romance and intimacy will find these concepts elevated by sharper songwriting and daring production. Vocally, Wiesenfeld traverses a dynamic range, from whispered confessions to emphatic declarations, mirroring the album’s raw honesty.

The production, meticulous yet bold, features live drumming on six tracks (courtesy of Casey Dietz and Sam KS), lush string arrangements by Isaura String Quartet, and textured guitar work inspired by Wiesenfeld’s other project, Geotic. Influences from noise-rock giants Gilla Band and post-punk innovators Protomartyr add an abrasive edge to the album’s sound, balancing its moments of lacerating hopelessness and lustful exuberance.

“Sea of Men” and Gut’s Musical Spectrum

“Eden” follows the release of Gut’s lead single, “Sea of Men,” a track praised for its vibrant energy and emotional depth. Premiered by PAPER Magazine and supported by outlets like Pitchfork and Stereogum, “Sea of Men” sets the stage for Gut’s eclectic sonic journey.

The inclusion of live instrumentation, such as live drums and strings, marks a significant evolution for Baths. Wiesenfeld’s precision in melding abrasive noise with delicate harmonies is a testament to his growth as both a producer and a storyteller.

The Culmination of a Vision

From his breakout as an electronic pop auteur to his soundtrack work for Bee and PuppyCat and collaborations with artists like Flying Lotus and Imogen Heap, Baths continues to push creative boundaries. Gut is not just a record—it’s a culmination of years of experimentation and self-reflection, an album that promises to be as challenging as it is rewarding.

As we wait for February 21, “Eden” and “Sea of Men” offer a tantalizing taste of what’s to come: an audacious, unvarnished, and deeply human exploration of life, love, and everything in between.

Baths’ 2025 Headlining Tour Dates

03/06 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar

03/07 – Tuscon, AZ – Club Congress

03/08 – Albuquerque, NM – Sister Bar

03/10 – Dallas, TX – Deep Ellum Art Co

03/11 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

03/12 – Austin, TX – SXSW Music Festival

03/17 – Nashville, TN – Row One Stage

03/18 – Atlanta, GA – Aisle 5

03/21 – Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall

03/22 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

03/23 – Philadelphia, PA – Milkboy

03/25 – Brooklyn, NY – Baby’s All Right

03/26 – Somerville, MA – Rockwell

03/27 – Kingston, NY – Tubby’s

03/28 – Montreal, QC – Toscadura

03/29 – Toronto, ON – Longboat Hall

03/31 – Chicago, IL – Sleeping Village

04/01 – Milwaukee, WI Cactus Club

04/02 – Minneapolis, MN – Icehouse

04/04 – Kansas City, MO – Record Bar

04/05 – Denver, CO – Mariquis

04/06 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

04/08 – Boise, ID – Neurolux

04/11 – Vancouver, BC – Fox Theatre

04/12 – Seattle, WA – Barboza

04/13 – Portland, OR – Holocene

04/16 – San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Stop

04/20 – Los Angeles, CA – The Echo

05/06 – Glasgow, UK – The Poetry Club

05/07 – Leeds, UK – Headrow House

05/08 – Bristol, UK – Strange Brew

05/09 – London, UK – Corsica Studios

05/11 – Prague, CZ – Palac Akropolis

05/13 – Paris, FR – Badaboum

05/14 – Copenhagen, DK – Pumpehuset

05/15 – Stockholm, SE -Hus 7

05/16 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

05/17 – Berlin, DE – Kantine am Berghain