Portuguese Heavy Hitters Verbian Sign to Lost Future Records & Unleash Crushing New Single

In an era where heavy music often feels sanitized for mass consumption, Porto’s Verbian arrives like a sledgehammer to the senses. The power trio has just announced their signing to the forward-thinking Lost Future Records, immediately backing up this career milestone with the release of “Não vai o Diabo Tecê-las” – a blistering first single from their upcoming album Casarder.

The track, premiered via Heavy Blog Is Heavy through an intimate live studio performance, showcases Verbian operating at peak intensity. Delivered in their native Portuguese, “Não vai o Diabo Tecê-las” (loosely translated as “The Devil Won’t Weave These”) serves as a mission statement for both the band and their forthcoming record. The raw energy captured in the performance video strips away any pretense, presenting Verbian in their natural habitat – creating controlled chaos with devastating precision.

What sets this release apart is how it manages to harness the band’s live fury while maintaining the kind of production values that modern metal demands. The trio has crafted something that feels both ruthlessly contemporary and authentically underground – no small feat in today’s oversaturated heavy music landscape.

“This is the confidence boost you need to do what needs to be done with a badass attitude,” the band states about the single, and they’re not wrong. The track pulses with the kind of assertive energy that recalls the best of European heavy music while carving out its own distinct sonic territory. It’s a tantalizing glimpse of Casarder, suggesting an album that won’t pull any punches when it drops on March 21st, 2025, through Lost Future Records.

For fans of uncompromising heavy music, Verbian’s signing to Lost Future Records marks an exciting development in the label’s growing roster. The combination of the band’s raw power and the label’s proven track record for spotting and nurturing unique talent suggests this partnership could yield some of 2025’s most compelling heavy music.

The release of Casarder on vinyl and streaming platforms can’t come soon enough for those craving authentic, heavyweight sounds from the European underground. If “Não vai o Diabo Tecê-las” is any indication, we’re in for something special.