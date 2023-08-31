Experience the Saga So Far – “Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box” Launches Friday

For the first time, get all six Borderlands adventures together in one package at an incredible value; separately, Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition announced for Nintendo Switch

2K and Gearbox Software revealed two new ways to experience the Borderlands universe, the acclaimed franchise with millions still playing today.

Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box arriving on PC via Steam, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®4 (PS4™), and PlayStation®5 (PS5™) on September 1, 2023

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition coming to Nintendo Switch™ on October 6, 2023

ENDLESS MAYHEM FOR INCREDIBLE VALUE

Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box packages together all six acclaimed base games from the iconic franchise: Borderlands, Borderlands 2, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, Tales from the Borderlands, Borderlands 3, and New Tales from the Borderlands, as well as all of their add-on content*, in one giant bundle for the first time. The digital-only offering is available for the incredible price of $149.99**, and for a limited time will be available for a discounted price of $59.99**. Additionally, you can complete your collection for a special price based on what titles you already own.

In the Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box, fans will experience the iconic franchise that defined the looter-shooter genre with its over-the-top firefights, absurdly varied arsenals, and thrilling interplanetary adventures perfect for solo and co-op play. It is the perfect opportunity for lovers of the franchise and newcomers to experience this legendary series in one place.

If you already own one or more Borderlands titles:

Xbox – If you already own a digital copy of any Borderlands game within the Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box on Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One and want to complete your collection, the Microsoft Store automatically entitles you to a special $30 price on this bundle.

– If you already own a digital copy of any Borderlands game within the on Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One and want to complete your collection, the Microsoft Store automatically entitles you to a special $30 price on this bundle. Steam – If you already own a digital copy of any Borderlands game within the Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box on Steam, you’ll only pay for the content you don’t already own. This will be reflected on the Steam Store page for Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box.

– If you already own a digital copy of any Borderlands game within the on Steam, you’ll only pay for the content you don’t already own. This will be reflected on the Steam Store page for Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box. PlayStation – If you already own a digital or physical copy of Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition or Borderlands: The Handsome Collection for PlayStation®4, or a digital or physical copy of Borderlands 3 on PlayStation®5 or PlayStation®4, and want to complete your collection, you can access a special $30 upgrade offer on Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box by launching one of these titles and following the in-game instructions.

BORDERLANDS 3 COMES TO SWITCH

Make some Mayhem at home or on the go when Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition hits Nintendo Switch on October 6 for $59.99**, with physical copies available for pre-order now.

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition is the quintessential Borderlands 3 experience, featuring the award-winning base game plus all six content add-ons and the full collection of bonus cosmetic packs. Blast through multiple worlds as one of four Vault Hunters—the ultimate treasure-seeking badasses of the Borderlands, each with deep skill trees, abilities, and customization.

Play solo or join a friend in two-player local and online co-op to take on deadly enemies, score loads of loot, and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition on Nintendo Switch content includes: