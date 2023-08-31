Experience the Saga So Far – “Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box” Launches Friday

2K and Gearbox Software revealed two new ways to experience the Borderlands universe, the acclaimed franchise with millions still playing today.
- Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box arriving on PC via Steam, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®4 (PS4™), and PlayStation®5 (PS5™) on September 1, 2023
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition coming to Nintendo Switch™ on October 6, 2023
ENDLESS MAYHEM FOR INCREDIBLE VALUE
Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box packages together all six acclaimed base games from the iconic franchise: Borderlands, Borderlands 2, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, Tales from the Borderlands, Borderlands 3, and New Tales from the Borderlands, as well as all of their add-on content*, in one giant bundle for the first time. The digital-only offering is available for the incredible price of $149.99**, and for a limited time will be available for a discounted price of $59.99**. Additionally, you can complete your collection for a special price based on what titles you already own.
In the Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box, fans will experience the iconic franchise that defined the looter-shooter genre with its over-the-top firefights, absurdly varied arsenals, and thrilling interplanetary adventures perfect for solo and co-op play. It is the perfect opportunity for lovers of the franchise and newcomers to experience this legendary series in one place.
If you already own one or more Borderlands titles:
- Xbox – If you already own a digital copy of any Borderlands game within the Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box on Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One and want to complete your collection, the Microsoft Store automatically entitles you to a special $30 price on this bundle.
- Steam – If you already own a digital copy of any Borderlands game within the Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box on Steam, you’ll only pay for the content you don’t already own. This will be reflected on the Steam Store page for Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box.
- PlayStation – If you already own a digital or physical copy of Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition or Borderlands: The Handsome Collection for PlayStation®4, or a digital or physical copy of Borderlands 3 on PlayStation®5 or PlayStation®4, and want to complete your collection, you can access a special $30 upgrade offer on Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box by launching one of these titles and following the in-game instructions.
BORDERLANDS 3 COMES TO SWITCH
Make some Mayhem at home or on the go when Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition hits Nintendo Switch on October 6 for $59.99**, with physical copies available for pre-order now.
Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition is the quintessential Borderlands 3 experience, featuring the award-winning base game plus all six content add-ons and the full collection of bonus cosmetic packs. Blast through multiple worlds as one of four Vault Hunters—the ultimate treasure-seeking badasses of the Borderlands, each with deep skill trees, abilities, and customization.
Play solo or join a friend in two-player local and online co-op to take on deadly enemies, score loads of loot, and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.
Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition on Nintendo Switch content includes:
- Borderlands 3 base game
- Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot
- Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock
- Bounty of Blood
- Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck
- Designer’s Cut
- Director’s Cut
- 30+ cosmetic items