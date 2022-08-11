Buffalo 8 has announced a release date of September 2 on digital and video on demand for The Horror Crowd. The documentary also marks the feature directorial debut for Ruben Pla. The film has played to film festivals such as FrightFest and Grimmfest and has earned several festival honors including Santa Fe Film Festival’s “Best Director,” “Best Horror Feature” from London Independent Film Festival and “Best Documentary” at Seattle Film Festival.

Pla has assembled an all-star cast of actors and filmmakers to discuss the Hollywood horror community, covering such wide-ranging topics as women in horror, race relations, “being the weird kid,” and film festivals, as well as the unique community and support that exists in the space. Among the near-40 people who appear are Lin Shaye (Insidious), Director Russell Mulcahy (Highlander, Resident Evil: Extinction), Producer/Director Oren Peli (Paranormal Activity), Brea Grant (“Dexter”), Director Ernest R. Dickerson (“The Walking Dead”), Director Adam Robitel (Escape Room), Clare Kramer (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”), Blumhouse’s Director of Development Ryan Turek, Greg Grunberg (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), Director Chelsea Stardust (Satanic Panic), Director Darren Lynn Bousman (Saw franchise) and many, many more.

Together, this “crowd” dishes on horror creators, actors and fans. They also discuss why they chose (and still choose) to be involved with the horror genre and its tangential community. Despite the dark and scary implications of the genre, the community behind it is rather warm and generous amongst its own; a chosen family bonded by living their lives as weird kids and outliers.