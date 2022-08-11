I See Red is a fast-paced and frantic story of rage and revenge. The year is 2621. You are an outlaw traveling the infinite depths of space, searching for those who have wronged you to dish out the ultimate punishment.

With a unique dichromatic aesthetic, your view of the world is consumed by wrath as the targets of your retribution appear in a deathly red, while the rest of the world around you fades to gray. Consumed by anger, everything that surrounds you can be destroyed — ship hardware, furniture, and most importantly, enemies. Uncover a host of diverse weaponry, augments, skills, and abilities to lay waste to your foes as brutally as they deserve.

As a top-down, twin-stick roguelite, every playthrough unlocks a stronger version of yourself as you improve your very own cloning machine. Bring entire ships to total collapse, exercise justice against invading spaceships, robots, aliens, humans — the entire galaxy. Rage and crush them all. Rage and make them pay. Rage and get your revenge. You. Must. Not. Stop.