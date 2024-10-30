First-Look at Amazon Studios ‘Unstoppable’

Unstoppable is the inspiring true story of Anthony Robles (Jharrel Jerome) who was born with one leg but whose indomitable spirit and unbreakable resolve empowered him to defy the odds and pursue his dreams. With the unwavering love and support of his devoted mother Judy (Jennifer Lopez) and the encouragement of his coaches, Anthony fights through adversity to earn a spot on the Arizona State Wrestling team. But it will demand everything he has, physically and mentally, to achieve his ultimate quest to become an NCAA Champion.

Starring Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña, Anthony Robles, with Don Cheadle and Jennifer Lopez