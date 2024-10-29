Liev Schreiber Stars in ‘Across the River and Into the Trees’ Streaming November 1st

Mark your calendars for November 1st—Across the River and Into the Trees is coming straight to digital release. Level 33 Entertainment is delivering this fresh adaptation of Hemingway’s celebrated novel, starring Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan, Spotlight), Matilda De Angelis (The Undoing), Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games), and Danny Huston (The Aviator). Directed by Paula Ortiz (The Red Virgin) and written by Peter Flannery (Inspector George Gently), this film promises a deep dive into Hemingway’s timeless themes of love, war, youth, and aging.

Set in post-WWII Venice, the story follows Col. Richard Cantwell, a decorated war hero facing the end of his life with wry humor and a dash of defiance. On what he plans as his last trip, Cantwell finds himself on a winding journey through Venice, where a chance meeting with a young countess stirs up unexpected hope, connection, and even redemption.

With Schreiber leading a talented cast and Ortiz bringing her unique touch, Across the River and Into the Trees offers a visually rich, emotionally charged take on Hemingway’s story of love, loss, and the enduring human spirit.

Across the River and Into the Trees will be available on demand starting November 1st—don’t miss this one.