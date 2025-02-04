First Look at ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 Debuts on HBO this April

Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind

Warner Bros. Discovery has revealed new photos from The Last of Us Season 2. The seven-episode second season will debut this April on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

The second season of HBO’s Emmy-winning drama original series starts five years after the events of the first season. Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.

The Last of Us, based on the acclaimed video game franchise developed by Naughty Dog for the PlayStation consoles, is written and executive produced by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann.

The Last of Us Season 2 returning cast includes Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy and Rutina Wesley as Maria.

The previously announced new cast includes Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac. Catherine O’Hara also guest stars.