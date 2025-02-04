Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Funniest of All-Time Airs February 5

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Funniest of All-Time Hosted by "CBS Mornings'" Nate Burleson and Actress Daniela Ruah

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Funniest of All-Time, an interactive special where viewers will vote LIVE to crown the funniest Super Bowl commercial of all time, will be broadcast Wednesday, Feb. 5 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*.

Hosted by CBS MORNINGS co-host Nate Burleson and actress Daniela Ruah, the special airs from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, site of Super Bowl LIX.

Now in its 24th year, the special will celebrate the Super Bowl commercials that have famously kept America laughing during the big game. Burleson and Ruah will rank their favorites in the Funniest-of-All-Time Countdown, before revealing their top two picks. Then, it’s up to the viewers at home to decide which one is the funniest-of-all-time Super Bowl commercial, via a LIVE online vote with the results announced at the end of the show.**

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Funniest of All-Time will feature iconic commercials, including the E*TRADE Babies, the CareerBuilder monkeys, Budweiser’s Lamb Streaker, Mt. Dew’s PuppyMonkeyBaby and many other hilariously memorable Super Bowl commercials. Kevin Frazier, co-host of ET, returns as sideline contributor to provide exclusive behind-the-scenes looks and sneak peeks of 2025 super spots, including a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Budweiser Whassup campaign.

*Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.