First Word on Horror: A Profound Exploration of Horror Writing

“First Word on Horror” is a groundbreaking fifteen-part documentary series that delves deep into the world of contemporary horror literature. This compelling project profiles five of the most influential horror writers of our time, offering an unprecedented glimpse into their creative processes.

The Featured Authors

The series showcases five renowned horror writers:

Stephen Graham Jones

Paul Tremblay

Elizabeth Hand

Laird Barron

Mariana Enriquez

The documentary takes viewers on a remarkable narrative journey, exploring:

The intense Iditarod dogsled race in Alaska

The terror of growing up under the Argentinian dictatorship

The raw energy of the early DC punk scene

A haunting hunting expedition on the Blackfeet reservation

Behind the Scenes

Directed by: Philip Gelatt (Emmy and WGA winning filmmaker) Notable Director Credits:

The Spine of Night

Europa Report

They Remain

Love Death + Robots

“First Word on Horror” is more than a series—it’s a love letter to writers, celebrating:

The power of human experience

The art of storytelling

The intricate process of creative expression

Episode Release Schedule