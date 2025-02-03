First Word on Horror: A Profound Exploration of Horror Writing

“First Word on Horror” is a groundbreaking fifteen-part documentary series that delves deep into the world of contemporary horror literature. This compelling project profiles five of the most influential horror writers of our time, offering an unprecedented glimpse into their creative processes.
The Featured Authors
The series showcases five renowned horror writers:
- Stephen Graham Jones
- Paul Tremblay
- Elizabeth Hand
- Laird Barron
- Mariana Enriquez
The documentary takes viewers on a remarkable narrative journey, exploring:
- The intense Iditarod dogsled race in Alaska
- The terror of growing up under the Argentinian dictatorship
- The raw energy of the early DC punk scene
- A haunting hunting expedition on the Blackfeet reservation
Behind the Scenes
Directed by: Philip Gelatt (Emmy and WGA winning filmmaker) Notable Director Credits:
- The Spine of Night
- Europa Report
- They Remain
- Love Death + Robots
“First Word on Horror” is more than a series—it’s a love letter to writers, celebrating:
- The power of human experience
- The art of storytelling
- The intricate process of creative expression
Episode Release Schedule
- February 7: Stephen Graham Jones
- February 21: Paul Tremblay
- March 14: Elizabeth Hand
- April 4: Laird Barron
- April 24: Mariana Enriquez