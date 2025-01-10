GeForce NOW Expands: New Devices, New Regions, and Blockbuster Games

At CES 2025, NVIDIA revealed significant upgrades to GeForce NOW, extending the cloud gaming service to new devices, regions, and gamers worldwide.

Steam Deck users can now enjoy GeForce NOW via a native app, streaming their Steam library with exceptional performance. The app delivers up to 4K HDR resolution at 60 fps on TVs, 1440p at 120 fps on monitors, and HDR-quality graphics in handheld mode. Cloud streaming reduces the Steam Deck’s processing load, prolonging battery life, while Ultimate members gain access to NVIDIA DLSS 3 and Reflex for smoother, faster gameplay.

GeForce NOW is also embracing mixed-reality devices, including the Apple Vision Pro, Meta Quest 3, and Pico headsets. Gamers can transform their space into a personal gaming theater with massive virtual screens. Accessing the library through a browser is seamless, and RTX-enabled graphics with gamepad support ensure top-tier performance.

NVIDIA is expanding its reach into new regions, launching its first RTX-powered data center in India and adding facilities in Colombia and Chile via partner Digevo. These moves bring AAA gaming to underserved markets, offering Ultimate memberships for high-quality streaming without the need for expensive hardware.

The platform’s library continues to grow, with highly anticipated titles like Avowed and DOOM: The Dark Ages arriving soon. Both games will be available for streaming at up to 4K with NVIDIA DLSS and Reflex support, delivering smooth, high-quality gameplay.

With over 2,100 games supported and new advancements on the horizon, GeForce NOW is pushing cloud gaming to new heights, making premium gaming accessible across devices and regions worldwide.