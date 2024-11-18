Gundam’s Red vs Blue Clash Comes to Fortnite

Look North World, the UGC game studio spearheaded by Alexander Seropian, the Bungie founder and former Disney executive, has teamed up with Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe to bring something explosive to Fortnite’s creative ecosystem. Their latest collaboration, Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance – Red vs Blue, delivers an intense, team-based multiplayer showdown built on the powerful Unreal Engine for Fortnite (UEFN). The game is live now, welcoming players across all Fortnite platforms worldwide.

For fans itching to suit up, the battlefield awaits with Fortnite Creative Island code 7089-7797-5952.

Drawing inspiration from Netflix’s gritty animated series Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance, the game pits up to 20 players against each other as they align with either the Zeon or Earth Federation Forces factions. Matches kick off with players choosing their battleground before deploying to bases stocked with a variety of deadly tools. But this isn’t just another fight; the mission revolves around capturing MS Reactor Power. Scattered caches around the battlefield hold this vital resource, and teams must gather 200 units to summon their faction’s ultimate weapon: the towering Gundam EX or the fearsome ZAKU II Solari. Deploying one of these Mobile Suits can completely shift the tide of battle, making strategy and teamwork the keys to victory.

The experience takes Fortnite gameplay to new heights, blending tight combat with the allure of Gundam’s iconic mecha warfare. Each faction comes equipped with a formidable arsenal, offering players a streamlined focus on combat over scavenging. Intensity ramps up with a first-person cockpit view, immersing players in the fantasy of piloting a Mobile Suit. High-stakes leaderboards track vengeance-fueled performances, with top players earning V-Bucks and coveted Gunpla model kits. Weekly leaderboard resets ensure fresh competition and ample chances to dominate.

As part of Bandai Namco’s broader push into the Gundam Metaverse, Requiem for Vengeance – Red vs Blue is an early but impactful foray into using user-generated content to deepen fans’ engagement with the Mobile Suit Gundam universe. With tactical combat, immersive mecha gameplay, and global leaderboards, it’s a can’t-miss experience for Fortnite and Gundam enthusiasts alike.