Gwen Stefani Releases New Single “Swallow My Tears”

Gwen Stefani has done it again. The global superstar just dropped her new single “Swallow My Tears,” a raw, soul-baring ballad about wrestling with past heartbreaks and the emotional toll they can take on our closest relationships. Like a confessional set to music, Stefani opens up about the haunting way memories can sneak up on you and how, at times, they can impact those we hold dearest. And if this new track wasn’t enough, fans are in for a double dose of Stefani’s evolution, as both “Swallow My Tears” and her recently released single “Somebody Else’s” will take center stage on her upcoming fifth studio album, Bouquet, set to bloom on November 15th via Interscope Records.

For Bouquet, Stefani locked into the magic of live instrumentation, recording both singles and the album’s other tracks with a full band at Smoakstack Studios. At the production helm was the Grammy-winning Scott Hendricks, whose touch brings a polished, warm authenticity to Stefani’s introspective lyrics and crisp vocals. It’s a combination that lets Stefani lean into her most vulnerable, confident, and unfiltered self—a glimpse, perhaps, of what more Bouquet has in store. But if there’s one thing we’ve learned about Gwen, it’s her knack for keeping us on our toes.

Stefani’s journey from No Doubt frontwoman to solo sensation and bona fide pop icon is the stuff of legend. She’s racked up three Grammy Awards, over 60 million units sold, and a list of hits that reads like a greatest-hits album in its own right. Her last solo album, This Is What the Truth Feels Like, topped the Billboard 200 upon its release in 2015, and she’s since gone on to become a beloved, powerhouse coach on NBC’s The Voice, now in her eighth season.

With Bouquet around the corner, Gwen Stefani shows no signs of slowing down.