HAAi Shares New Track “Can’t Stand To Lose (hard soft rework)”

London-based, Australian-born producer, songwriter and DJ, HAAi (aka Teneil Throssell) has shared a collaboration with Tom VR on a rework of her new single, “Can’t Stand To Lose”, out now on Mute and available across all digital platforms.

The new music arrives ahead of US DJ dates, including both weekends of Coachella, Movement Festival and a newly announced NYC date at Knockdown Center on June 7th.

“Can’t Stand To Lose (hard soft rework)” accompanies Flow State, a ground-breaking visual that explores the neuroscience behind creative performance.

Flow State is a three-minute film that visualizes HAAi’s brain activity as she enters deep creative focus while performing the rework. EEG electrodes recorded electrical activity from multiple brain regions during her performance, and the data was transformed into captivating visuals, creating an immersive and hypnotic film experience.

The original version of the track, ‘Can’t Stand To Lose’, was released last month and reveals a personal and intimate side to HAAi, with her lyrics reckoning with a fast-paced life on the road, whilst yearning to be with her partner.