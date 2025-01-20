Honor of Kings Unveils Frozen-Inspired Skins in Magical Collaboration with Disney’s Frozen

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

Step into a world of enchantment as TiMi Studio Group and Level Infinite, in partnership with Disney Games, bring the beloved magic of Disney’s Frozen to the mobile gaming sensation Honor of Kings. Starting today, players can embark on a frosty adventure to collect exclusive skins inspired by Elsa and Anna and immerse themselves in a stunning ice-themed world.

This extraordinary collaboration is available for free to all players on iOS and Android, marking an unforgettable addition to the gaming calendar.

A Frozen World Awaits

As part of this collaboration, Honor of Kings’ realm is transformed into a dazzling winter wonderland. A mystical snowflake descends, reimagining the landscape with glistening ice and frosty charm. The experience is brought to life with:

Frozen-Themed Skins for Lady Zhen and Shi : Lady Zhen – Snowventure Shi – Snowventure

: Olaf-Themed Minions : Even the game’s adorable minions are dressed for the occasion, adding playful magic to every battle.

: Even the game’s adorable minions are dressed for the occasion, adding playful magic to every battle. Ice Castle-Inspired Interface: Players will navigate a breathtaking, Frozen-themed user interface, amplifying the immersive experience.

Event Highlights and Rewards

This exciting collaboration also signals the grand finale of the Snow Carnival Event and kickstarts the 2025 New Year celebrations. Here’s how players can unlock the magical rewards:

Main Event – Unlock Shi’s Snowventure Skin:

Complete missions to collect tokens, then redeem them in the shop for this highly coveted cosmetic. Battle Rewards:

Win battles to earn Raffle Tickets, which give you a chance to snag the Lady Zhen – Snowventure skin through a special prize event. Log-in Rewards:

Simply sign in daily to claim a unique avatar frame, perfect for commemorating this one-of-a-kind event.

Limited Time Only

The magic begins now and runs until February 2, 2025. With only a few weeks to claim these icy treasures, don’t miss your chance to channel your inner Elsa or Anna and embrace the frosty fun.

Get Ready for an Unforgettable Collaboration

With this event, Honor of Kings brings the charm and magic of Frozen directly into the hands of its players. Whether you’re a die-hard fan of the film or a passionate gamer looking to embrace the winter magic, this collaboration is a must-play experience.

So what are you waiting for? Download Honor of Kings today, and let the magic begin!