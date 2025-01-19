Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 2 Brings New Zombies Map “The Tomb” and Major Updates

The highly anticipated Season 2 of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is set to launch on January 28, 2025, bringing a fresh wave of content that’s sure to excite both multiplayer and Zombies mode enthusiasts. The centerpiece of this update is “The Tomb,” a new Zombies map that promises to deliver an experience reminiscent of the fan-favorite Liberty Falls.

A Return to Close-Quarters Combat

“The Tomb” takes players to an archaeological excavation site near the previous map, Citadelle des Morts. Set within ancient catacombs built atop a burial ground dating back to 2500 B.C.E., this new location continues the gripping narrative of Weaver, Grey, Garver, and Maya in their pursuit of the mysterious Sentinel Artifact.

Taking cues from Liberty Falls, which stands as one of the most-played Zombies maps in recent years, The Tomb emphasizes tight play spaces and replayability. This design philosophy suggests that players can expect intense close-quarters combat and numerous secrets to uncover across multiple playthroughs.

New Features and Easter Eggs

Treyarch isn’t holding back on the surprises for Season 2. The Tomb will introduce a reimagined Wonder Weapon inspired by previous entries in the series, alongside the return of an iconic SMG that veterans will surely recognize. Additionally, the developer is taking a “more evocative” approach to Pack-a-Punch camos, promising a fresh visual experience for upgraded weapons.

Quality of Life Improvements

The Season 2 update addresses several community concerns. Speedrunners will be pleased to learn that the previously patched Shock Charge tactic on Terminus will be restored, allowing for the continuation of established speedrunning strategies. The persistent Vermin double-attack bug is also finally receiving a comprehensive fix.

Enhanced Anti-Cheat Measures

In response to ongoing challenges with cheaters in Ranked Play, significant upgrades to the Ricochet anti-cheat system will be implemented. These improvements aim to create a more fair and competitive environment across both Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

Additional Season 2 Content

Beyond The Tomb, players can expect:

A new Battle Pass loaded with fresh rewards

Seasonal challenges

New weapons and modes

Potential limited-time events and IP crossovers

Looking Ahead

While Season 2 promises substantial content, the horizon looks equally exciting. Warzone players can anticipate the return of the beloved Verdansk map in Spring 2025, potentially coinciding with Season 3.

The launch of Season 2 on January 28 will be synchronized across all platforms, with the update expected to go live at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM BST. With Treyarch potentially leading development on the 2025 Call of Duty title, questions remain about their ability to maintain the seasonal content pace, but for now, they seem committed to delivering robust updates for the current iteration.

Whether you’re a dedicated Zombies player eager to explore The Tomb’s mysteries or a competitive multiplayer enthusiast looking forward to a more secure gaming experience, Season 2 appears poised to offer something for everyone in the Call of Duty community.

Stay tuned for more details as we approach the launch date, and prepare to descend into The Tomb’s ancient depths when Season 2 goes live on January 28.