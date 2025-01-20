Dive into Slavic Mythology – Survival Horror ‘Code Alkonost’ Launches with a Free Demo

Get ready to immerse yourself in the dark and captivating world of Slavic mythology as Code Alkonost makes its official debut on January 21! Alongside the full release, players will also get to experience a free demo, offering a glimpse into this mythological survival horror adventure.

Code Alkonost takes players on a dark and mysterious journey where ancient Slavic legends come to life. Battle terrifying foes, solve intricate puzzles, and unravel a tale steeped in myth and lore.

Wishlist and Play Now!

Mark your calendars and add Code Alkonost to your Steam Wishlist! Don’t forget to try out the free demo and share your feedback with us. Follow us on social media for updates, behind-the-scenes content, and more.