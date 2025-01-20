Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO Reveals First DLC – Hero of Justice Pack Brings Epic Superhero Action

The latest trailer for Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO showcases its first downloadable content, the “Hero of Justice Pack,” bringing fresh superhero-themed battles to the fighting game franchise.

Throughout the two-and-a-half-minute trailer, viewers get a glimpse of intense family-driven narratives and superhero justice themes. The footage opens with dramatic dialogue about protecting family members from alien threats, setting up high-stakes confrontations between powerful characters.

A key highlight includes a mysterious transformation sequence, suggesting tactical depth as opponents mention preparing contingencies for such power-ups. The action intensifies when one character reveals an enhanced form powered by Genron, demonstrating the DLC’s focus on escalating battle scenarios.

The trailer also delves into the lore surrounding Dr. Hedo’s creations, with characters referencing their shared origin and responsibility to stop one another. This narrative thread adds depth to the existing Dragon Ball universe while introducing new story elements.

Fans will be excited to see the return of classic Dragon Ball techniques, including the iconic Special Beam Cannon, which makes an appearance in the trailer’s climactic moments. The DLC appears to blend familiar Dragon Ball elements with fresh superhero-themed content.

While the release date remains unannounced, this first DLC pack promises to expand the game’s roster and add new storylines focused on justice, family protection, and heroic transformations. Players can expect intense battles and character development when the Hero of Justice Pack launches for Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO.