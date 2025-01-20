Old Skull Games Announces World’s First Action Roguelite Builder – Cryptical Path

Old Skull Games today officially revealed the release date for its roguelite dungeon crawler, Cryptical Path. Launching on Steam on January 29, 2025.

Cryptical Path sees players controlling the Architect, building their own path and navigating an ever-changing labyrinth within which they’ve been summoned. The game pushes the boundaries of the roguelite genre as it is the very first action roguelite builder that allows players to add a new creative angle to their style of gameplay.

An action roguelite that makes you the Architect of your adventure

In Cryptical Path, players dive into a universe where every run is theirs to shape. The goal is simple: reach the boss and defeat him. But there is a twist. Thanks to a unique feature, players can place their own rooms in the dungeon, creating their own path and influencing the challenges ahead. This gameplay mechanic adds a new layer of optimization and a unique depth to the roguelite genre.

A journey designed by roguelite fans

Aimed at action roguelite enthusiasts, Cryptical Path stands out with its dynamic and ever-evolving gameplay, where every decision in configuring the dungeon can reshape the course of the adventure. This modularity gives players control over their experience while preserving classic genre staples like progression through repeated attempts, diverse enemies, and intense combat.

Cryptical Path launches on Steam on January 29, 2025. Roguelite enthusiasts can add it to their wishlist now to ensure they don’t miss out on this exciting new release. Good news for handheld gamers—Cryptical Path is fully optimized for the Steam Deck, delivering a seamless experience on the go!