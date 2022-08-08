Do you want to see something really scary? Check out this week’s list of scary and horror comic books and graphic novels that should be available at your local or online comic book shop.

Weekly Pick:A Town Called Terror #5 (Image Comics)

“Home to Roost” Final Issue of First Story Arc! More a Town Called Terror Coming Soon!

Henry, trapped in the forgotten realm, is reunited with his mother and finds out the dark secret she has been keeping from him. They must join forces and fight together to escape while Julie finds herself lost…in a strange town called Terror.

King Spawn #13 (Image Comics)

After the decision is made about the God-Throne, Spawn realizes there were things in play he didn’t anticipate. Now he doesn’t know who he can trust and who has him in their sights!

Slumber #6 (Image Comics)

Valkira orchestrates her plan to use Stetson in order to escape the dreamscape into our world. Finch and Jiang are left to stop Valkira in a final showdown against the shadow walker.

Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: 1957 – Falling Sky #1 (Dark Horse Comics)

Cryptozoologist Woodrow “Woody” Ferrier joined the B.P.R.D. to find exciting and previously undocumented cryptids, but unfortunately most of his cases end in disappointment. But a trip with Hellboy to small town Virginia where a huge and mysterious creature stalks the woods might provide him with just the opportunity he’s been waiting for!

Hellboy creator Mike Mignola and longtime collaborater Chris Roberson gives us a new tale from the world of Hellboy. Featuring art by Shawn Martinbrough, colors by Dave Stewart, and letters by Clem Robins.

What’s hiding in West Virginia?

The Sandman #1 (Vertigo Comics)

A group of magic-invoking men seeking immortality use a spell to capture Death, but instead they get her younger brother, Dream. This leads to seventy years keeping him entrapped, the world suffers greatly from these years without sleep, or with un-waking sleep but finally after seventy years, Dream escapes, and he’s looking for revenge!

Draculina #5 (Dynamite)

An enigmatic faerie named after an ancient Greek poet has twisted the multiverse, exchanging the fates of Draculina and her alternate reality “self” Katie, and forcing Draculina to experience a vulnerable humanity, with all its emotional consequences, for the first time in her long, immortal life. Meanwhile, Katie has gained everything she has ever wished for – like all the powers of a full vampiri, including the bloodlust! But the reality of having supernatural power quickly crushes her childhood fantasy as, ravenous for blood, Katie’s innocence hangs in the balance!

Elvira in Horrorland #3 (Dynamite)

In space, no one can hear your goofy sex puns! The Mistress of the Dark finds herself “alienated,” as her trip through the Multiverse of Movies lands Elvira aboard a certain doomed starship with a certain deadly stowaway. (No, it’s not the cat.) Come for the horror comedy, stay for the franchise fatigue in this Promethean effort by writer David Avallone (Elvira Meets Vincent Price, Bettie Page: Unbound) and artist Silvia Califano (Star Trek, Judge Dredd.)

All these fun, thrills and spills, plus a series of amazing covers by returning artists Dave Acosta, John Royle, series artist Califano, and an amazing Elvira photo cover you won’t want to miss!

Vampirella: Fairy Tales #1 (Dynamite)

Vampirella as you’ve never seen her…in a fairy tale!

Once Upon A Time, there was a cottage deep within the forest, were an elder lived, eagerly awaiting the arrival of her granddaughter with wine and cake – not knowing of the horrid fanged beast that stalks the forest, seeking easy prey. But little does the fanged beast realize that the granddaughter has fangs of her own…

Cover the Dead with Lime #1 (Blood Moon Comics)

The Great Plague ravishes England, killing thousands in its first year. Housebound infected homes are marked with a painted red cross, warning of the spread as plague doktors are sent into towns to face the impending doom.