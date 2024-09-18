indie.io Teams up with Humble Bundle for the Super Bundle

Indie.io is excited to announce its partnership with Humble Bundle to offer the Indie.io Super Bundle, a limited-time collection of standout indie games. This exclusive bundle will be available on Humble Bundle starting Wednesday, September 18th, 2024, at 11 AM PT, running through Wednesday, October 9th, 2024, at 6 PM PT.

The Indie.io Super Bundle features 13 incredible indie titles, including Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga, Coromon, Echoes of the Plum Grove, Dark Deity, and Dream Tactics. With a combined value of over $277, this collection provides an opportunity to grab these fan-favorite games at unbeatable prices, while also supporting XPerience Studios and indie game developers. All games are redeemable on Steam for Windows, with select titles available for Mac users.

Not only does this bundle offer great deals on top indie games, but it also gives back to the community. Every purchase helps support indie developers and charity.

Don’t miss your chance to pick up these indie gems! Visit Humble Bundle between September 18th and October 9th to grab the Indie.io Super Bundle and make a difference with your purchase.

All details and purchase at https://www.humblebundle.com/games/indieio-super-bundle