Jack Black vs. Christmas: ‘Dear Santa’ Premieres on Paramount+

Paramount+ is stuffing its stocking early this year, dropping the trailer for Dear Santa, the latest original comedy from the Farrelly Brothers. Mark your calendars, because this laugh-filled holiday romp will make its grand debut on the streaming service on November 25, exclusively in the U.S., with premieres in the UK and Australia set for the following day. Fans in other Paramount+ markets? Hang tight—your festive release dates are coming soon.

As the platform’s first-ever original Christmas film, Dear Santa promises to be the jewel in Paramount+’s “‘Tis the Season for Streaming” collection. This curated holiday lineup includes everything from iconic holiday movies to festive episodes of hit series and specials the whole family can enjoy. And if streaming isn’t your thing? No worries—you’ll also be able to purchase the film on digital the same day.

So, what’s Dear Santa all about? It’s a wild twist on a classic holiday setup. Young star Robert Timothy Smith plays a boy whose innocent letter to Santa includes one pivotal spelling error. The result? A chaotic holiday invasion led by none other than Jack Black, bringing a devilish dose of mayhem to the most wonderful time of the year.

Rounding out the film’s star-studded cast are comedic heavyweights Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele, Wonka), Brianne Howey (Ginny & Georgia), and Hayes MacArthur (Angie Tribeca, Merry Happy Whatever). But that’s not all—global music phenom Post Malone adds his unique flair, joined by P.J. Byrne (The Boys, The Big Cigar), Jaden Carson Baker, and Kai Cech.

Get ready for laughs, chaos, and a dose of holiday spirit. With the Farrelly Brothers at the helm and a cast like this, Dear Santa might just become your next holiday classic.