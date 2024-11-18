Prime Video’s Cruel Intentions Trailer Teases the Year’s Juiciest Guilty Pleasure

Brace yourself for scandal, seduction, and all the delicious drama you can handle—Prime Video is ready to reignite your wildest teen angst fantasies. The streaming giant has just dropped the official trailer and key art for Cruel Intentions, confirming that all eight episodes of the hotly anticipated series will hit screens on November 21 in over 240 countries and territories.

Twenty-five years after the OG film rocked audiences with its unapologetic mix of sex, manipulation, and drama, the franchise is back with a vengeance. And this time, it’s bringing a fresh batch of power-hungry, morally bankrupt schemers for a whole new era.

Whether you’re a devoted fan of the 1999 cult classic or a curious newbie itching for some scandalous binge-watching, Cruel Intentions is shaping up to be the no-holds-barred drama we all secretly (or not-so-secretly) crave.

The Plot Thickens at Manchester College

In this updated adaptation, the battlefield shifts to Manchester College, an elite university nestled near Washington, D.C., where reputation is everything and the Greek system is basically a modern-day monarchy. Fraternities and sororities rule the campus social order, and at the top of this toxic hierarchy sit step-siblings Caroline Merteuil and Lucien Belmont. Played with icy charm by Sarah Catherine Hook and Zac Burgess, respectively, these two will stop at nothing to maintain their stranglehold on power.

Their latest power play? After a particularly savage hazing incident threatens the Greek Life system’s very existence, they’ll do whatever it takes to save their thrones. Cue their ruthless plan to seduce Annie Grover (Savannah Lee Smith), the naive but ambitious daughter of the Vice President of the United States. Manipulation, betrayal, and secrets abound as Caroline and Lucien turn Manchester College into their own personal Game of Thrones.

But this isn’t just a college drama; it’s a twisted love letter to the high-stakes drama and jaw-dropping twists that made the original film so iconic. Expect broken hearts, shattered loyalties, and enough gasp-worthy reveals to keep your group chats buzzing for weeks.

A Cast Ready to Slay

Backing up the juicy plot is a cast that’s ready to serve both looks and drama. Alongside Hook (First Kill) and Burgess (Dumb Money), the ensemble includes Savannah Lee Smith (Gossip Girl reboot) as Annie Grover, Sara Silva as queen-bee Cece Carroway, John Harlan Kim as Blaise Powell, Khobe Clarke as Scott Russell, and Brooke Lena Johnson as Beatrice Worth. Oh, and did we mention Sean Patrick Thomas, reprising his role as the sharp and suave Professor Hank Chadwick?

Mark Your Calendar

So, what are you waiting for? Set your reminders, gather your binge squad, and prepare to dive into the most shamelessly addictive series of the year. With its mix of sultry intrigue, cutthroat ambition, and nods to the legacy of the original, Cruel Intentions promises to be the kind of show that owns your every waking thought. November 21 can’t come soon enough.