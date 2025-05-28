Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks Star in Prime Video’s Gripping New Series ‘The Better Sister’

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

Prime Video has unveiled the first look and premiere date for its newest limited series, The Better Sister, starring and executive produced by Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks. Based on the bestselling novel by Alafair Burke, this highly anticipated crime thriller will premiere globally on Thursday, May 29, 2025, with all eight episodes available to stream on release day.

Produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Tomorrow Studios (part of ITV Studios), The Better Sister dives deep into the fraught relationship between two estranged sisters—one living a seemingly perfect life, the other grappling with personal demons. The story explores the secrets that divide families and the dark truths that force them back together.

Jessica Biel plays Chloe Taylor, a successful media executive with a polished life, complete with a high-powered job, a devoted husband Adam (Corey Stoll), and a bright teenage son Ethan (Maxwell Acee Donovan). Her world is upended when Adam is found murdered—and the investigation sends a ripple through her carefully curated existence.

Enter Nicky, Chloe’s estranged sister, played by Elizabeth Banks. Nicky has spent years trying to get clean and stay afloat, far removed from Chloe’s upper-crust world. But when Adam’s death casts suspicion on someone close to them, the two sisters must confront a tangled family history, exposing painful memories and shocking truths in their search for justice.

The ensemble cast features Corey Stoll as Adam Macintosh, Kim Dickens as Detective Nancy Guidry, Maxwell Acee Donovan as Ethan Macintosh, Bobby Naderi as Detective Matt Bowen, Gabriel Sloyer as Jake Rodriguez, Gloria Reuben as Michelle Sanders, Matthew Modine as Bill Braddock, and Lorraine Toussaint as Catherine Lancaster.

The show promises a blend of emotional depth and suspenseful storytelling, examining not only the mystery surrounding Adam’s murder but also the emotional terrain of sibling rivalry, trauma, and redemption.

With Biel and Banks at the helm as both stars and executive producers, expectations are high. The pair’s involvement adds gravitas and draws on their proven talent for both drama and character-driven narratives. Six newly released images tease an intense, moody atmosphere that matches the series’ emotionally charged premise.

Whether you’re a fan of psychological thrillers, family dramas, or page-to-screen adaptations, The Better Sister is shaping up to be a must-watch. Tune in May 29 on Prime Video for a binge-worthy story about murder, memory, and the complicated bond between sisters.

Streaming exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories.