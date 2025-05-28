New Apple TV “Fountain of Youth” is Out Now — Directed by Guy Ritchie

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

After thousands of years of myth and mystery, the search for eternal life begins—on Apple TV+. The highly anticipated adventure movie Fountain of Youth, directed by Guy Ritchie, is finally here, and it’s everything fans of action, history, and high-stakes drama have been waiting for.

Starring John Krasinski and Academy Award winner Natalie Portman as estranged siblings, the series kicks off with a daring global heist. But this isn’t just about money—it’s about immortality. When the pair uncovers a clue to the fabled Fountain of Youth, they’re thrust into a race against time (and each other) that spans continents and centuries.

Alongside Krasinski and Portman, the cast features Eiza González and Domhnall Gleeson, bringing charisma, intensity, and intrigue to this globe-trotting ensemble. From ancient ruins to modern metropolises, each episode dives deeper into a treasure-hunt-meets-family-drama narrative laced with Guy Ritchie’s signature style—sharp dialogue, dynamic pacing, and striking visuals.

Fountain of Youth isn’t just a chase for eternal life; it’s about redemption, legacy, and the cost of rewriting history. With a thrilling blend of mythology and modern espionage, the series is poised to become a new fan favorite.

Stream now exclusively on Apple TV+.