“Predator: Killer of Killers” Brings the Hunt to Animation on Hulu

The Predator franchise is breaking new ground in 2025 with its first-ever animated feature: Predator: Killer of Killers. This R-rated, adult animated action-horror anthology premieres on Hulu on June 6, promising a visceral, stylized dive into the mythology of the galaxy’s most ruthless hunter.

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg (Prey, Predator: Badlands) alongside co-director Josh Wassung, this anthology film follows three deadly warriors from vastly different eras, each caught in a brutal game of survival against the ultimate predator. The stories span a Viking raider seeking revenge with her son, a ninja in feudal Japan facing off with his samurai brother, and a World War II pilot investigating a supernatural mystery. No matter their time, skill, or purpose, they all share one fate: becoming prey.

The film boasts a strong voice cast including Lindsay LaVanchy, Louis Ozawa, Rick Gonzalez, and Michael Biehn—returning to familiar sci-fi territory after iconic roles in Aliens and The Terminator. The animation, produced by visual storytelling powerhouse The Third Floor, delivers a unique and gory visual style unlike anything seen in the franchise so far.

Scripted by Micho Robert Rutare and based on characters created by Jim and John Thomas, Killer of Killers blends historical drama, martial arts, and wartime horror with the high-stakes tension of the Predator hunt. With its mature tone, brutal action, and striking animation, it’s a bold new chapter that expands the franchise’s boundaries.

The film is not only a standalone event but also sets the stage for Predator: Badlands, hitting theaters on November 7, 2025. International audiences can catch Killer of Killers on Disney+ via the Star hub.

For fans of the Predator universe and newcomers alike, Predator: Killer of Killers promises a ferocious reimagining of what it means to be the hunter—or the hunted.