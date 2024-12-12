Kerry Washington Brings WWII Heroism to Life in ‘The Six Triple Eight’ – Streaming December 20 on Netflix

Netflix is set to debut an extraordinary historical drama, The Six Triple Eight, starring Kerry Washington as the determined leader of a groundbreaking all-female battalion. Premiering December 20, the film delves into a lesser-known but immensely significant chapter of World War II history.

Washington takes on the role of an army captain tasked with leading her unit on a daunting mission: to deliver over 17 million backlogged letters to soldiers and civilians on the war front. The battalion, known as the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, was the only all-Black, all-female unit deployed overseas during the war, charged with ensuring that messages of love, support, and encouragement reached those who needed them most.

Through grit and determination, these women overcame immense challenges, breaking barriers and defying societal expectations while restoring morale on the frontlines. Directed with a powerful lens on resilience and camaraderie, The Six Triple Eight promises to be both a gripping historical account and an inspiring testament to the human spirit.

Mark your calendars for December 20, as The Six Triple Eight brings this incredible story of courage and service exclusively to Netflix.