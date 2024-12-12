Max Original Drama Series ‘The Pitt’ Debuts January 9 starring Noah Wyle

The 15-episode Max Original drama series The Pitt, from John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television, created by R. Scott Gemmill and starring Noah Wyle, debuts with two episodes on Thursday, JAanuary 9. New episodes debut on Thursdays leading up to the season finale on April 10.

The Pitt is a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Each episode follows an hour of Dr. Robby’s (Wyle) 15-hour shift as the chief attendant in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital’s emergency room.

Starring: Noah Wyle (Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch), Tracey Ifeachor (Dr. Collins), Patrick Ball (Dr. Langdon), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Gerran Howell (Whitaker), Shabana Azeez (Javadi), and Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans).