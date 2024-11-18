Life Is Strange: Double Exposure Heads to Nintendo Switch

SQUARE ENIX announced that the digital version of Life Is Strange: Double Exposure will launch for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 19, with the Nintendo Switch physical edition to follow on Jan. 28, 2025. The game is currently available on Xbox Series X|S consoles, PlayStation 5 (PS5), and PC via Steam and Windows Store.



Players can pre-order the physical edition now, including a steelbook pre-order bonus available with select retailers. The physical edition includes the full game on the 16GB cart. Those wanting to purchase the digital version can do so when Life Is Strange: Double Exposure launches on Tuesday, Nov. 19.



In Life Is Strange: Double Exposure , players step into the boots of Max Caulfield, photographer-in-residence at the prestigious Caledon University. After discovering her closest new friend Safi dead in the snow, Max tries to Rewind time – a power she’s not used in years – but instead, opens the way to a parallel timeline where Safi is still alive, and still in danger! Max realizes the killer will soon strike again – in both versions of reality. Only Max can Shift between the two parallel timelines to solve and prevent the same murder.